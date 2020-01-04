Davenport civil rights director sentenced Friday on harassment charges

Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey was sentenced Friday on the crime of harassment second degree.

According to Scott County Attorney Michael Walton, Lacey was found guilty of that charge by a jury in September of 2019.

Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Lacey to one year in jail and a fine of $315. The jail sentence was suspended and Lacey was placed on probation for one year.

Trial on the remaining charges is scheduled for March 30, 2020. The remaining charges are Domestic Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury, and Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury.