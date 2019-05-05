Davenport community attempts to stay dry from flood water

The water along second street just west of Downtown Davenport caused issues for people and businesses there.

The damage cost from this year’s Mississippi River flooding is far from calculated and it could be several weeks before official numbers are released.

Even as the water entered buildings, the owners did not give up. Pumps ran at full force inside Wanda Serrano's Davenport home. She said she has never seen it this high.

"Not this far. When i lived here it has never gotten up this far, no," Serrano said.

A life long Davenport resident, she's never seen anything like this before.

"I never thought this would happen to me because I've seen it, but I've never been in it. The first time for me was kinda scary when it came up to the floor," she said.

Serrano said water filled up to the last stair of her basement. By using pumps to get it out, it revealed significant damage.

"I lost the furnace and the water heater. But all my grand kids, my kids, everybody pitched in. And then we had some people from Moline came down and they helped us fill bags," Serrano said.

Just across the street, at Mary's On Second, efforts to save the bar remain in high gear.

I could bawl, I don't know what to do. What do you do, you can't stop it," Owner Bobby Standsberry said.

Stansberry has been battling the flood water for weeks. Sandbags line the street outside the bar, but it hasn't been enough to hold the water at bay.

"Monday morning at 1:30 a.m. the basement was dry. At 1:00 in the afternoon, three feet of water," he said.

The bar remains open, as long as you can get to it. This has been a challenge for those looking for a drink or to help in sandbagging efforts.

"It's been a nightmare for the last few weeks in the city because of all the flooding. Now that its come up six inches overnight! At least six inches. Where do you put that much water? In the basement," Stansberry said.

Not matter what though, Stansberry and Serrano said they aren't being flooded out by the rush of water. In fact Serrano isn't even looking to join her family on higher ground.

"They live up the hill. Everybody lives up the hill. I'm the only smart one living down here," she said.

Neither Stansberry and Serrano know how much the damage will cost. Right now, they are just working to get the water out.