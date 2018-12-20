Davenport community leaders lay out plan to combat juvenile crime, announce 212% increase in juvenile car thefts

Davenport community leaders laid out a plan Thursday morning to battle juvenile crime in Scott County. The plan comes months over mayor Frank Klipsch held a juvenile summit to address the issue of crime by youth in the community.

At the news conference Thursday morning, Klipsch said while overall crime in the QC is down double digits, the number of juveniles involved in car theft is up 212%.

"This is a Quad City wide and definitely a community initiative,” Klipsch said.

Klipsch said he has met with 650 people as part of his youth summit held earlier this year following a number car thefts and shooting death of a young man. The summit took feedback from law enforcement, youth, community leaders and government agencies to come up with a plan to help combat the problem. During the news conference Klipsch announced a plan to create a juvenile assessment center, which will serve two purpose.

"It takes a community to make a difference here,” Klipsch said before turning the floor over to Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski who laid out the purpose of the assessment center.

The center will serve two purposes, one which will allow law enforcement to “provide a quick and holistic assessment of youth following an arrest”. Sikorski said that assessment could result in incarceration and charges, or something else like mental health treatment. The second prong of the assessment center is to focus on preventive measures to combating crime, including providing parents and youth with resources that can intervene with habits. Modeled after a “successful program” in Colorado, the center would also let school districts or parents, and in some cases police, step in and provide resources to youth before they enter the criminal justice system.

“We don’t want to just put a Band-Aid on it [the problem],” Chief Sikorski said.

Scott Hobart, the Chief Juvenile Court Officer told those at Thursday’s news conference that for the last two years, juveniles arrested for car thefts have been charged with a felony. Hobart said the use of detention has gone up 88% during that time saying the county is “holding youth accountable”. Hobart calls “accountability” just a start and said community leaders “have to intervene” to turn youthful offenders around and make them productive members of society.

“We have to offer these youth something to walk away with and they can feel like it their ticket back into society then we are not doing our jobs and we will be doing this again in 10 years, in 20 years,” Hobart said.

It will come at a cost.

"There is going to be a cost to that but we are spending a tremendous amount of money locking them up, trying to deal with them and the damage that is being done,” mayor Klipsch said. "This is an opportunity to make a difference now and impact kids’ lives now."

Klipsch called on the community to get involved, saying the private sector will be relied upon to make the proposal of a juvenile assessment center a reality.

"It is better than doing nothing,” Jayne Phelps, a car theft victim, said. “Something needs to be done."

Phelps had her car stolen in mid-2018 after thieves entered her home through an unlocked door, stole her car keys and took her car. It was eventually located in Missouri.

"It sounds wonderful on paper that this would make a difference," Phelps said.

There was no timeline laid out for the juvenile assessment center, but leaders are already implementing “immediate action plans”.

Those steps include new systems “to ease the flow of information to speed up the court process”. Additionally, the plan lays out identifying policies considered priority to determine if changes are need to “ease partnership, connect resources and ease access of services.” Five other steps include involving parents in the system, reviewing challenging cases and creating an “auto theft accountability program” to offer quicker and more impactful accountability to “first-time offenders.”

Oversight of the Juvenile Assessment Center will be provided by Scott County Kids. The organization’s website describes it as “a community planning and funding agency that seeks to overcome systemic challenges that interrupt the lives of children while increasing access and streamlining resources throughout our area." A subcommittee made up of law enforcement, court services, schools, the Department of Human Services and local government would provide guidance and support to Scott County Kids.

The Juvenile Assessment Center proposal will now be presented to community members and discussion will take place in finding a location for the facility and financing. Klispch said meetings with state legislatures have already started. He said he wants the program, which be the first of its kind in Iowa, to be an example for other communities to use.

"It [combating juvenile crime] starts today and more importantly it continues today with all the work that is being done,” Klipsch said.