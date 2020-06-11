Davenport community members ask City Council for change in policing

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski addressed city council on Wednesday on what his department is doing and where work needs to continue. His presentation comes after calls for change to policing continue across America following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody.

"Your police department was shocked and sickened. I was shocked. And I know most of you were because I've talked with most of you," Sikorski said to Davenport City Council, "Many of you and many of our community members have reached out with some consistent questions about what we do as a police department."

In 2019, Davenport Police Dept. responded to over 107-thousand calls for service. 0.43 percent of those calls resulted in the use of force. Current department policy requires verbal warnings for use of force if it does not increase the danger to the officer or others. One example Sikorski gave was if an officer is already being fired at by someone else.

Davenport Police officers are also required to intervene if excessive force is used.

Some members of the public who attended Wednesday's meeting said what the department is doing is not enough. One man called for a community review committee that would review incidents involving law enforcement.

"That get to partake in those investigations and that way we can trust the work coming out. Saying that police didn't do something wrong or did do something wrong, and we don't have to take the polices' word that they didn't commit a crime," he said.

Another woman who spoke called for more accountability.

"When I practice, when my nurses work with me, we had a registry. If you were a bad actor as a nurse in any healthcare setting, you didn't get a pass," she said.

Laura Rodriguez who works with the Davenport Civil Rights Commission called for the police department and city to do better.

"Please stop giving us lip service as the minority community. You have to do better. You just have to do better. Stop racial profiling. I say defund the police. 28 million dollars in that budget versus the 580,000 dollars for the civil rights commission," she said.

Chief Sikorski said he is committed to working with the community in identifying issues in policy and policing within the department. He said they are always trying to get better and there is more work to be done.

"We've collaborated with many resources within this community, as well as community members, trying to push forward. Let's invest money, people, and time early on in kids and families. So the theory is hopefully they never get to the criminal justice system, never get to the juvenile justice system. That's the concept behind that," Sikorski said.

Last year Davenport Police officers each received 48 hours of training, including de-escalation training, bias-based policing, and force on force training. The state of Iowa requires 12 hours.