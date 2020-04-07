Davenport convenience store robbed early Tuesday, police say

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a convenience store early Tuesday.

Officers responded around midnight for a reported robbery at the Kwik Shop, 303 W. Locust St.

Preliminary information indicated that a man entered the business and indicated he had a weapon but did not display one.

He demanded money from an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect is a white man in his late 20s or early 30s and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood on his head.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.