Davenport cop car hits bicyclist; bicyclist charged after domestic incident

A Davenport man is being charged after police were called to a domestic disturbance early Monday morning.

Police say they responded to South Pioneer Street just after 8 a.m.

Officials say preliminary information showed the suspect, 33-year-old Cody Timm, was harassing a resident in violation of a protection order. Police say they then saw Timm who left the area on a bicycle.

Several officers responded to the area as they say Timm evaded police by riding through alleys and yards. Once Timm showed up out of a yard near the intersection of Rockingham and Elsie police say an officer in a squad car attempted to stop in front of Timm when the car slid.

After the car slid the officer left the roadway as Timm rode his bike on the sidewalk. The squad car hit Timm, causing him to land on the hood of the squad car.

Police say Timm was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Timm is being charged with violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.

Iowa State Patrol is following up on the incident and no further information is being released at this time.