Davenport could see more two-way streets

Davenport may need to prepare for possible traffic changes.

There could be some changes to the way you get around Downtown Davenport as one group is announcing a new initiative.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership is again pushing to turn 3rd and 4th Streets into two-way streets. They both are currently one-ways, and this is not the first time we have seen this push.

While this would be a large undertaking, some people TV6 spoke to would be excited to see these one-ways get traffic flowing on both sides.

"I'm generally annoyed by the one-way streets. I've encountered a few times where people aren't completely aware of the one-way rule so there have been a few close calls with accidents," said Jordan Compton, Davenport resident.

Some drivers though think the change may be difficult, "I feel like the transition would be a bit shakey but beyond that, I'm not quite positive...

I imagine there would be a few accidents," continued Compton.

While it could pose a potential challenge for residents, for businesses, it may be positive.

"Downtown Davenport is starting to come alive again! There's a lot of new money coming in, businesses revamping, and new opportunities. We might as well maximize traffic" said Brian Schulz, Davenport resident.

If anything, it could help make traveling through downtown a little less complicated. "You know, you say go down this street take a right on 3rd and there you are rather than going down this street take a left on 4th and left on this and left on this and there you are. It seems kind of confusing!" said Jay Sanders, owner of 392 Caffe.

For 392 Caffe, the one-way actually helps their business, "one-way streets have been kind of awesome in our situation for marketing because they all stop at this stoplight, right? 3 lanes of 4 cars in each lane that stop for 3 minutes, well 1 minute really, but we can see everything in their car and they see us and we wave at them and whatnot" said Sanders.

Either a one or two way, it'd be a welcomed change. "I get the point of one-ways: they help people navigate through an old downtown. But I think getting traffic on both ways slows traffic down and gets people on both streets, gets more traffic that isn't using it as a highway through downtown as much. I think it'd be positive either way

This proposition is still in early stages and has not yet been approved.

TV6 asked on our Facebook page whether you'd want to see the change, with over 1,400 votes, 67% don't want a change while the rest do, as of Sunday night.