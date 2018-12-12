Davenport council members approve three new civil right commissioners

The Davenport city council has voted on three new civil rights appointees nominated by the mayor. The new appointees are Lee Gaston, Patricia Hardaway, and Randy Moore. This decision comes after the terms of three current commissioners have ended. It’s the latest in what has been a year full of upheaval for the commission.

Susan Greenwalt has been a Civil Rights Commissioner for the City of Davenport for three years.

“It's been very rewarding for me and I feel like I have done a lot of good for the people of Davenport, said Greenwalt.

It’s a job she takes seriously and was hoping to continue even after her term expired November 30th. Greenwalt says since she and two other commissioners whose terms expired did not hear anything from the city. They thought they would continue serving the community, but that's until last Friday when they received a call saying otherwise.

“We were not going to be renewed and that he (Mayor) had three people he was putting on the commission,” said Greenwalt.

It’s a decision that the Commission Director Latrice Lacey says she was not told about either. Lacey also says they did not vet the appointees, something they typically do.

“Our office was supposed to receive advanced notice of any proposed commissioners, so that they could do a conflict of interest check to make sure that they don't have open complaints filed against them or they haven't been a part of complaints,” said Lacey.

The relationship between the mayor and commission has not been good. Just over the summer, the mayor went on to propose an ordinance that would have changed the commission's name and how it operates. However, after public outcry the mayor withdrew the proposed changes. The director says they have tried to work with both the mayor and city council members.

“I think the commissioner has attempted to increase the lines of communication but that has been meet with resistance,” said Lacey.

As for Greenwalt, she hopes council members remember the importance of having representatives that reflect the community.

“Why would you take somebody that has an apparent disability and replace them with somebody that's a CEO of something. I mean that's not a representation of the people of Davenport,” said Greenwalt.

There is some concern among commission members about the effect of three new members on a case they're handling right now. TV6 attended the council meeting that took place at 5:30 p.m. In the meeting, Mayor Frank Klipsch thanked the current commissioners for their service. He also says they did a good job and it is time to let others serve.

