Two streets issues are impacting travel in Davenport. Public works is responding to a manhole collapse on E. Locust Street near Tremont.

E. Locust is down to one lane in each direction. Repairs may not be complete for about two weeks, on or by Friday, March 29.

Also, the city said W. 6th Street is closed between Telegraph and Howell for repairs to a 60-inch storm sewer line. The time to repair and re-open the road is unknown at this time.