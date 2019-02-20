Davenport dance teams places first at Nationals

The girls are huddled in a group, giggling and talking about school and life. But as soon as they get in formation and the music starts the athlete in each and every one of them emerges.

"When you're waiting for the music starts that's when it's the most nerve-wracking for me but then when the music starts it's perfectly fine," says 13-year old Ava Guy. All of the performers were twelve or under when they competed at the Universal Dance Association's National Dance Team Competition in Orlando, Florida at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

And there's no question when the Dance Works Royal Pom team walked on stage - they came to win. The girls placed first in the Youth Small Pom category.

Their dance coach says she was filled with pride when she saw her dancers step on stage to perform.

"When they walked out with their chins up and their big smiles I was like they are so ready for this and this national what as Disney world so they walked out of a background castle and you just hope they do the best that they can so they're happy with their performance," says dance coach Lisa Schmidt, beaming with pride and her hand on her heart.

The girls say when it was down to the top three they knew they placed and were hoping they earned first

"We all sit there and hold hands with each other and look down and all shaking," says dancer Abby Peterson.

And then when their names are called it took a couple seconds for the girls to realize they had won. "Is that us, and then we normally scream and jump up and down because we're so excited," says dancer Mackenzie Besgrove.

"I'm really proud of us all of the obstacles we took to get there," dancer Emma Valleroy added.

Dance coach Lisa Schmidt has been dancing since she was a child and says what she loves most about teaching is witnessing the transformation in the technique and confidence of her students. And even the shyest students become more confident.

The Dance Works Royal Pom team says winning took sacrifices.

"I used to play softball and when I got to a certain age it was starting to get a lot and I had to pick which one I love more and obviously it was dance," says dance Claire Gillespie.

"We're at the dance studio a lot so sometimes you can't go certain places..and sometimes you have practice on Friday night," says dancer Ava Guy. But they all agree winning makes it all worth it. Ava says she realizes that you can't always win so she says when you do you really have to take it in and appreciate it.

so how often do these champions practice?

"On Wednesdays and Mondays a lot of time some of come when we don't have a class just to work on stuff, we take technique classes. we work on the weekends.it's a lot," says Mackenzie Besgrove.

The dance team says they spend a lot of time training together and that they have a special bond.

"They're like your sisters," says Emma Valleroy. Her dance sisters nod and smile without hesitation.