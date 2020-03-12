Davenport distributor seeing high demand orders for germ cleaning products

Concerns about coronavirus have people across the country on the hunt for germ-killing cleaning products. While stores are being swept clean. A Davenport distributor says they are not in bad shape.

Cleaning product orders have become a daily occurrence for Great Western Supply.

“This is probably the third load today that we have received,” Collin Carney, President, and Owner said.

The Davenport janitorial equipment supplier serves school districts, hospitals, nursing homes, and manufacturing plants.

“Phone calls have quadrupled and our orders have doubled,” he said.

Collin Carney, President, and Owner of Great Western Supply says while they have plenty of disinfecting cleaners, hand soap, and towels. The hot items everyone wants are wipes and hand sanitizer dispensers.

“In the last two weeks, our industry has sold two years’ worth of products. So it just has dried everything up,” he said.

As stores are seeing empty shelves for cleaning products. Carney says it's important to not panic and listen to health officials.

“People should be washing their hands all the time. Now it's finally popular. We should be doing that to stay healthy,” he said.

Healthy stocks that everyone wants.

“There’s a lot coming over now, it's just going to be months before it gets here,”

Great Western Supply says it takes about a week for most of the supplies to come in.