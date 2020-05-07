Davenport driver's license center closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

After an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the driver's license service center in Davenport, officials announced they'll close the store until May 19. This closure is to allow for thorough cleaning and sanitation of the facility according to officials.

"Our goal is to continue to provide you with driver’s license and identification-related services," officials said in a Facebook post. "Unfortunately, one of our employees at the driver's license service center in Davenport has tested positive for COVID-19."

Officials say this will also allow other employees in that location time to self-isolate.

Customers who have appointments at this center during the closure will be notified of their options for receiving service.

Please visit this link for more information.