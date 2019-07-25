Davenport drowning victims died after one tried to save other

Davenport Police tell KWQC TV6 that the two men found drowned Monday in a residential pool died after one of them got into trouble in the water and the other tried to save him.

Mark Anderson, 60, of Eldridge, Iowa, and Ken Anderson, 57, of Bellevue, Iowa, were good friends visiting a home in the Village of East Davenport when the accident occurred.

Davenport Police tell TV6 surveillance video indicates Ken Anderson was in the pool and, upon getting into trouble, Mark Anderson entered the water in an attempt to rescue him, however both men drowned.