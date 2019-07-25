Davenport drowning victims died after one tried to save other

Davenport Police tell KWQC TV6 that the two men found drowned Monday in a residential pool died after one of them got into trouble in the water and the other tried to save him.

Mark Anderson, 60, of Eldridge, Iowa, and Ken Anderson, 57, of Bellevue, Iowa, were good friends visiting a home in the Village of East Davenport when the accident occurred.

Davenport Police tell TV6 surveillance video of the residence in the 1100 block of Jersey Ridge Road indicates Ken Anderson was in the pool and, upon getting into trouble, Mark Anderson entered the water in an attempt to rescue him, however both men drowned.

Ken Anderson was a social studies teacher at Bellevue Community School for 30 years and also coached basketball and track.

Mark Anderson was a teacher and coach at the same school from 1983 to 2001.