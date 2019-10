No one was hurt when a fire broke out at a Davenport trailer Thursday evening.

Fire crews were called to the Rustic Ridge Mobile Home Park on West 49th Street just before 6:00 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a trailer in the back of the park.

The Division Chief said the fire was contained to the one trailer and a cause is under investigation.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.