Davenport fire officials investigating after house fire leaves two people injured

Davenport fire officials are investigating after a house fire overnight left two people injured. City officials say the Davenport Fire Department was called to the 6200 block of South Concord Street shortly before 11 p.m.

Officials responded to a single-family home that is located along the Mississippi River.

The home is a total loss according to District Chief Paul Hartman.

Buffalo and Blue Grass Fire Departments assisted Davenport Fire by providing water tankers.

The fire remains under investigation.