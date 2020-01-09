Davenport fire crews respond to third structure fire in less than 24 hours

Davenport fire crews respond to reports of a 3rd structure fire in less than 24 hours.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of 8th Street, near the corner of Fillmore Street in Davenport.

Crews could see smoke coming from the east side of the duplex.

Currently, roads are blocked off on 8th Street between Taylor and Fillmore Streets.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update when more information is available.