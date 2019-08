Davenport firefireghters battled a small apartment fire at the Heritage high rise Thursday.

The fire started in a sixth floor apartment, but the sprinkler system held it in check.

There were no injuries, and no one had to be evacuated from the building. Asst. Fire Chief Robb MacDougall tells TV6 there are sprinklers throughout the building to protect residents.

The fire is under investigation.

Heritage is located at 501 W. Third St. in Davenport.