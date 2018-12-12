Davenport firefighters help rescue dog after it jumps into Mississippi River

Firefighters with the Davenport Fire Department stepped in to help a dog in need on Monday.

City officials say firefighters pulled the dog from the Mississippi River earlier this week near Modern Woodmen Park.

Doug Ripperger, Packy Dolan and Kurt Blackburn were called to the area for a dog that was unable to get out of the water according to District Chief Mike Ryan. Upon arrival, the firefighters met the dog's owner who was visiting from out of town.

Officials say the man told the firefighters his dog was off his leash and had chased after some seagulls and jumped through the railing into the river. The owner said he was unable to get to the dog.

Chief Ryan told city officials that Packy Dolan used a 12-foot pike pole and hooked it to the dog's collar. He was then able to pull the pike pole hand-over-hand as the dog clawed at the wall to safety.