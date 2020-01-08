Davenport firefighters respond to two structure fires in one day

Davenport firefighters responded to two structure fires on Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to house fire in Davenport early Wednesday on E. 12th St. and Oneida Ave. (KWQC)

The first fire was at an abandoned home, which is now badly damaged after an early morning fire.

The house is near East 12th Street and Oneida Avenue. The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. There is no damage estimate yet, and the cause of the fire is unclear right now.

Later in the day, another fire was reported. It happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 43rd.

No injuries were reported at either incident.

Officials with the Davenport Fire Department also thanked both Davenport Public Works and the Davenport Police Department for their help in the Oneida fire.

They say because of freezing temperatures, a salt truck and road grader were needed.