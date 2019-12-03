Davenport elementary school students, PTA raising funds to replace 25-year-old playground

Parents, staff and students of Jackson Elementary School in Davenport are fundraising to replace a 25-year-old playground structure at the school.

Staff, students, and parents at Jackson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa are raising money to replace the 25-year-old playground structure.

Because of the structure's age, maintenance staff make repairs to the structure regularly. Parents and school staff believe it is time to upgrade to a new structure that is safer and more accessible to all students.

One way students are raising money is by selling chocolate bars through the school's PTA.

"We're raising money for our new playground, because kids keep on getting hurt and it's getting old," a third grade student said.

"I was a student here in either second or third grade. And now my youngest is now in second grade. So it definitely needs to be upgraded," Katy McCormick with the Jackson Elementary School PTA said.

The principal of Jackson Elementary said the discussion to replace the playground has been happening the past couple years, but the fundraising push from the PTA began this year.

The replacement structure will cost anywhere from 60 to 80-thousand dollars. That money would build a structure that is safer for students who play on it and would make it ADA compliant.

"The new materials that they have today are much safer for when the children fall. Right now it's so compacted that it's almost like dropping onto concrete," Principal Teresa Bechen said.

Besides selling chocolate bars, the PTA has put together several events including vendor fairs.

"There's definitely been a lot of fundraising going on this year back to back. We have a lot going on," McCormick said.

Bechen said the school applied for a grant through the Scoot County Regional Authority but did not receive it.

If you are interested in donating, the PTA has a GoFundMe here

Donations can also be sent to the Jackson Elementary School office:

Jackson PTA

1307 Wisconsin Ave, Davenport, IA 52804

The PTA has a few upcoming events as well:





Tuesday Dec. 10: Texas Roadhouse Dine-in night from 4:00 to 8:00. Just mention Jackson Elementary when ordering.



Thursday April 25: Rock and Roll Bingo



This Spring: Indoor yard sale. Purchase a table spot to sell yard sale items



More information contact: Katy McCormick at (563) 579-0073 or katysdaycare19@msn.com