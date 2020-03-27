Davenport funeral home in shortage of N95 face masks

Face masks are on back-order for those who need it most right now.

That includes doctors, nurses, people with compromised immune systems and even funeral home workers.

TV6 spoke to the Halligan McCabe Devries Funeral Home in Davenport about its shortage of face masks and why its workers need the protective gear.

Funeral Director Scott Brown said embalmers need face masks along with gloves and gowns to prepare bodies for funeral services.

“Even with a standard surgical mask we’ve been told that they are on back order and we’ll possibly have some by the middle of next month,” Brown said.

The funeral home only has a couple boxes of N95 masks left.

“When you move a person they can expel from their lungs so that’s our point of concern,” Brown said.

Generally the embalmers can use surgical masks instead, but Brown said the N95 masks assists better during this type of virus outbreak.

The funeral home wants to do its best to protect themselves and its visitors.

“We’re used to being able to have folks come and pay their respects,” Brown said. “We’re big huggers to express our sympathy and with social distancing we can’t do that.”

Halligan McCabe Devries used to have 100 chairs for loved ones to use inside its chapel during its funeral services. Now due to COVID-19, there are only two rows of chairs where ten people are allowed to sit. Loved ones have the option to live stream or record the service for others who can’t be present.

The funeral home also has hand sanitizer readily available, but that’s not enough to protect embalmers during their job.

“Your embalmer needs to have personal protective equipment for their own safety, not only because of COVID-19 but for any airborne pathogen that could exist in a human body,” Brown said.

The funeral director said its embalmers will have to do the best they can to protect themselves in the meantime.

Luckily, the protective gloves and gowns they use are still in stock.

Brown hopes face mask suppliers can fulfill what is needed soon especially for the medical professionals on the front lines.