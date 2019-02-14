Davenport group advocating for syringe service program

The Quad Cities is fighting back against infectious diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C which are rising in Iowa. A Davenport group is working to get a syringe service program legalized in the state. They took their efforts to the state capitol on Wednesday.

Saving lives and giving people who use drugs a future is the mission of Quad Cities Harm Reduction. They are now taking their passion to help to Iowa lawmakers to advocate for syringe service programs.

“CDC in Atlanta said that people who are enrolled in a syringe service program are five times more likely to seek treatment for their drug dependency,” said Dennis Platt, Quad Cities Harm Reduction volunteer.

The bill that's known as Senate File 125 would provide access to sterile needles/ syringes free of cost and facilitate safe disposal of used needles. It also offers other services such as overdose prevention, referral to treatment programs, counseling, and testing for HIV and Hepatitis C.

Research by AIDS United says syringe service programs lower needle-stick injury to law enforcement by 66%. They also say SSPs decrease hepatitis C transmission among people who inject drugs by as much as 50%. HIV infection rates have decreased by as much as 80% in areas with SSPs.

“It does not increase crime, it does not increase drug use, and it actually decreases the incidents of Hep C and HIV viruses,” said Platt.

The Iowa Department of Public Health estimates that there are between 39,215-149,173 Iowans living with Hep C, but 85% do not know they are infected.

The start to Wednesday for the group wasn’t easy.

“Really? No, I’m sorry, I saw him in there. He was busy, he was working on something,” said Kim Brown, Founder of Quad Cities Harm Reduction as she talks to Capitol page staff.

No amount of no's would stop them from spreading their message.

“Better safe than sorry. That’s kind of our premise, people are going to use, we are not changing that, we're not going to ever change it,” said Laura Mccaughey Quad Cities Harm Reduction Volunteer, as she talked to State Representative Mary Wolfe. “We just want to make sure that we are keeping those people safe and then be there when they're ready to get the services that they want. Whatever that might be,”

Many of the volunteers with QC Harm Reduction have their own stories.

“When I came back to Iowa, I saw people in the drug community had very poor habits. Reusing needles,” said Bryan Baker, Quad Cities Harm Reduction Volunteer.

“I actually found my brother when he overdose and that actually opened the door,” said Jessica Pruis, Quad Cities Harm Reduction Volunteer.

They’re now hoping to open the door to get this bill passed.

“I will take a look at that bill and see the actability that we might have for it in the house, but I certainly will take a look at it,” said Gary Mohr Republican State Representative for Iowa House District 94. “It's an issue, an element of our community has a lot of problems with,”

At the end of the day, the group says it's about informing people.

“If we don't provide them with clean syringes, they are going to continue to inject drugs,” said Brown. “They're going to share syringes and they're going to end up with a blood-borne disease that is life-threatening,”

They also hope this will break down the misconceptions that by passing this bill it would encourage drug use which they say isn't true.

“When you go into a park and you're playing with your children. The last thing you want to do is find a needle and this would help with that,” said Ako Abdul-Samad, Democratic State Representative for Iowa House District 35.

“I will certainly talk to the majority party members that I have a good relationship with and make sure they understand how important this is,” said Mary Wolfe, Democratic State Representative for Iowa House District 98.

Although there's still more work to be done, the group say they know things will come in full circle.

“Amazing, it's so cool, knowing we've gotten this far and that we're even trying to get this passed,” said Pruis.

“Well, first of all, it's long overdue. Other states have had the syringe exchange program for some time and now it's time for Iowa to catch up,” said Ako Abdul-Samad Democratic State Representative for Iowa House District 35.

If the bill passes, the Iowa Department of Public Health would administer the syringe programs in surrounding regions. More than 30 states have passed this bill. The bill has passed the subcommittee and is now in the full committee.

Funding for the program would come from federal dollars, private foundations, and municipal dollars.

