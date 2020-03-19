Davenport group handing out free hot meals

A Quad Cities organization is stepping in to help those in need. Ray Milem, owner of the Facebook group SmokinPyro BBQ is handing out free hot meals at Humility of Mary Shelter in Davenport.

Churches United along with other places had to stop their hot meal sites amid concerns of coronavirus. So Milem decided to step in. He will be doing this every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. After he's done, he will swing over to Kings Harvest homeless to make sure no one is missed. Milem says this is the right thing to do.

“People need to eat, no matter what age, what amount of money you make. You still need to eat. Whether it be an adult or a child. So we are making sure that they all get fed,” he said.

All of the food was donated and prepared by volunteers. They hope to serve around 100 people. Monetary donations can be made at Mississippi Valley Credit Union under the account SmokinPyro BBQ.