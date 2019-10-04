Davenport group holding community forum on juvenile justice

An area woman is sharing the story of her son, who’s now incarcerated. She hopes to bring awareness to resources needed for juveniles being held in Scott County.

Juvenile crime in the Quad Cities is something everyone in the community is trying to combat including Jane I. Duax.

“I feel like our justice system actually contributes to the problem because we don't have enough resources,” she said.

Duax says she tried to do everything she could for her son she adopted.

“His birth mother smoked crack cocaine every single solitary day that she was pregnant with him,” she said.

It just was never enough.

“He did go to drug and alcohol treatment twice a week. It was an after school program that lasted about an hour, hour and a half. That's where he met his first gang member,” she said.

The lack of resources is something she wished her now incarcerated 19-year-old son had. That’s why she started the Juvenile Justice Coalition of the Quad Cities. The group focuses on helping kids who are being held in the county jail. Their main push is encouraging restorative justice programs that keep kids out of jail.

“The Scott County jail offers over 100 different programs and classes for adults that are spending time in the Scott County jail. We don't offer the same thing to the kids that are getting arrested as juveniles and getting charged as adults and being held in our county jails,” Duax said.

This Saturday, Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken along with Juvenile Justice Coalition of the Quad Cities are co-hosting a community forum on juvenile justice. The forum titled “Juvenile Justice and Jails” is in response to a study done by the county that states more beds need to be added to the juvenile detention center. The group says that's not the answer.

“Everybody thinks oh, it's that kid down the block. It's that kid five streets over in the other neighborhood. It could be your grandchild,” said Deb Sperry, Secretary, Juvenile Justice Coalition.

The group hopes community members come out to and voice their opinions on an issue that they say affects everyone.

“From a tax payer standpoint it's a better use of our funds to utilize other means. It cost a lot of money to incarcerate even a juvenile,” said Sperry.

They hope the money the county plans to use on adding more beds will be used for useful resources.

“Enhancing our drug and alcohol program and enhancing our mental health program for the juveniles,” said Duax.

Programs that will bring attention to a movement that prevents youth from entering the adult criminal justice system.

An official with the Scott County Sheriff's office tells TV6, as of now, there are no programs that juveniles can take part in while at the county jail and they want to address that.

The community forum will be at 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. in the champion’s Club room at Modern Wooden Park, in Davenport.

