Davenport group knits winter clothing for survivors of abuse and violence

Experts say 1 in 4 women have been the victim of physical violence by an intimate partner. An awareness of that concern is being promoted in a different way.

Every Tuesday afternoon. There is laughter, crocheting, and knitting going on inside of CASI Center for Active Seniors in Davenport. The group has been around for 18 years and it's become a fellowship between these ladies.

“We enjoy each other's lives, lies, all of the good things that go into living,” said Donna Curtis, CASI knitting & crochet group leader.

Living to not only knit but make a difference.

“If you can do for others do it and this is something I can do,” said Becky Mohr, CASI knitting &crotchet group member.

Becky Mohr joined the CASI knitting & crochet group 12 years ago to socialize but it's become much more. All of the hats, scarves, and mittens they have made have gone to different organizations. They are now taking purple yarn to raise awareness.

“Knit purple is something we are doing through the volunteer program where we are trying to raise awareness for domestic violence,” said Mikka Mills, Sexual abuse counselor at Family Resources.

Going purple for those that often times feel voiceless.

“We've got to stop this abuse somehow and help these people out. They are the innocent ones. It's just wrong for people to be hurt like that and we need to help them anyway we can,” said Curtis.

The “Knit Purple” project was started by Family Resources. The knitted and crochet items are free for anyone to have. Community members can find them at giving sites like the YMCA in Downtown Davenport.

“Those who suffer from domestic violence and sexual assault are a part of our community. Anyway we can come forward and help them out in any way possible we feel like it's a necessary thing to get involved in,” said Tyler Dirschel, Y Achievers program director.

Proving that when woven together, we all can make a difference.

“I think it's more what you can do for people rather than what it does for yourself,” said Mohr.

By wearing the purple knitted/crocheted items. You are showing your support to survivors of abuse and violence. Each item comes with a bag that will have a crisis line for Iowa and Illinois.

You can pick up the free winter gear at these four locations. YMCA at 606 W 2nd St. Davenport, IA, Martin Luther King Jr Community Center at 630 9th St. Rock Island, IL, MCSA at 312 Iowa Ave, Muscatine, IA and YWCA at 317 7th Ave. S, Clinton, IA.

The “Knit Purple” project will happen all year long. Family Resources is still in need of more people to knit and crochet. You can contact Bob S. at 563-468-2317 or email roberts@famres.org.