Armed man robs 4 in Davenport after ordering them to ground

Police say four people sitting in a vehicle at around noon on Friday were robbed by a man who appeared with a gun.

The four were in a vehicle in the 3700 block of College Avenue at 11:48 a.m. when the armed man approached, ordered them out of the vehicle and demanded money, according to a Davenport Police media release.

Police say the man also ordered the victims “to get on the ground which they complied with.”

One of the victims sustained minor injuries to their hand as they got on the ground.

The suspect took money from one of the victims and fled the area in a silver car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davenport Police.