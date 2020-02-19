Davenport home damaged by gunfire early Wednesday

A home was damaged by gunfire in Davenport early Wednesday, police said.

At 1:45 a.m., Davenport officers responded to the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street for a report of shots fired. Officers canvased the area and located fired cartridge cases.

No injuries were reported and detectives are following up on the incident. No further information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.