Davenport home struck by gunfire after fight turns into shooting

At least one Davenport home was hit by gunfire Wednesday night, according to police.

According to police, a fight at a home near 15th and Washington spewed into the street and resulted in gunfire. No one was hit.

Police tell TV6 they recovered six shell cases. The home was hit a total of seven times.

TV6 was told that cameras in the area likely captured the shooting and police know those who are involved. No one has been arrested.

Washington Street between 15th and 16tth was shut down during the police investigation.