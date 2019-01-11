DAVENPORT, Ia (KWQC)- A house fire in Davenport is under investigation. Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 6200 block of S. Concord Street around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Two people were hurt and the District Chief says the home is a total loss.
Buffalo and Blue Grass Fire Departments assisted Davenport Fire by providing water tankers. The fire remains under investigation.
Davenport house a total loss after fire
