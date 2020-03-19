Davenport house struck by gunfire early Thursday

Davenport police are investigating after a house was struck by gunfire early Thursday.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to West 5th Street and Wilkes Avenue for a report of gunfire.

Officers canvased the area and found a house in the 1700 block of West 5th Street that had been struck.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.