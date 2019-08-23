Davenport indie arts festival brings artists from across the Midwest

There are several events happening in the Quad Cities area this weekend. One of them is an indie arts festival hosted by Crafted Quad Cities called OMG Beckyfest.

The festival that features handmade and vintage items is going on at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport Friday, August 23, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, August 24, 10-4 p.m.

The shopping event has over 120 vendors from the QC and all over the Midwest. Sarah Duggan and her husband drove from Cedar Rapids and have been making the trip up for the OMG Beckyfest for the past two years.

“We've been doing local markets for about five years now. We just love Beckyfest, so it's a great one to come to,” said Sarah Duggan, Owner of Lost and Found Design Company.

Duggan says bringing her handcrafted signs to the festival has helped grow her Lost and Found Design Company and draw customers to their online website as well.

“I mean people don't have to buy anything. When they just stop by and say oh, that's so cute, or oh, look at that saying. It just brings a smile to my face,” said Duggan.

Bringing a smile to the faces of the artist and community members is the purpose of the event.

“It's become a great celebration of community amongst artists to get together. There is so much creativity and so much fun,” said Duggan.

Like the products that are unique, so is the name of the festival.

“We were trying to come up with a name for the show and we were throwing around names and we just started saying oh, my gosh, look at all those crafts and it just kind of stuck,” said Duggan.

Once the hard work is done, everyone will tear things down and come back again next year.

“It's been like constant, make, sale, make, make, sale,” said Duggan.

Organizers say they first started out with 30 vendors and it’s grown since then. This is the fifth event in three years. 12 kid makers will also have their own booths with handmade items. The free event is part f Downtown Davenport’s Alternating Currents festival.