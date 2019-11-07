Man taken into custody after domestic situation results in heavy police presence

UPDATE 11/7 6:35 p.m. One man was taken into custody Thursday evening after a domestic situation resulted in a heavy police presence.

It happened at E 35th Street and Forest Road in Davenport, which is back open now.

Police say officers were called to a domestic at another location and found the suspect at a home on the 2800 block of E 35th Street.

SWAT was called in. The suspect eventually came out and was taken into custody.

Police say this situation is not related to the homicide investigation from overnight and there is no threat to the public.

ORIGINAL: E 35th Street and Forest Road in Davenport are blocked off due to a heavy police presence.

TV6 has a crew on scene. They tell us there is also a tactical/SWAT team on scene, along with police officers, and that there is a spotlight on a house at the intersection.

Our crew also saw one person being taken into custody.

TV6 is working to gather more information and will update this story as more details become available.

