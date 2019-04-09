Davenport is “most robbed city” in Iowa

A new study finds Davenport is the “most robbed” city in Iowa.

The study by home security company Your Local Security says it based its ranking of the most robbed city in each state using 2017 FBI data.

The authors of the study say robberies include not only home robberies but those which occur at other venues including banks, convenience stores, and street corners.

Davenport has 19.70 robberies per 10,000 people, which puts it one notch above Portland, Oregon, according to the study which cites Chicago as the most robbed city in Illinois.

The research covers all U.S. cities with a population of 20,000 or more that submitted data to the FBI.