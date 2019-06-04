Davenport looks to learn lessons from Flood of '19, explores litigation against Canadian Pacific Railroad

The city of Davenport says extend, record-breaking flooding is causing damage to downtown roadways.

According to Public Works Director Nicole Gleason, an area of River Drive in front of Front Street Brewery is showing signs of rising. In a picture shared with the city council and staff Tuesday, Gleason said a dry spot in the picture indicates pressure from the floodwaters underneath are causing the road to rise.

Gleason said the city has placed dozens of sandbags on the area to try and equalize the pressure.

LESSONS LEARNED

The city of Davenport is also hoping to learn from the flooding and to make changes in its flood plan. Right now, they are waiting on the Army Corps of Engineers report on what may have caused the temporary Hesco barrier to break more than a month ago.

Mayor Frank Klipsch said once they have that report a task force will be formed to look at a plan moving forward to protect the city from future floods. Klipsch said the task force, which would be made up of city leaders, representatives from the Army Corps and community members, would be tasked with answering five major questions and evaluating if changes need to be made.

Klipsch laid out his questions to staff Tuesday saying the first thing that needs to be answered is what does the city want the flood protection plan to address. He said that could include roads, the sewage treatment plant, or anything the task force deemed necessary. With that information, the mayor said he wants to look at what level of the Mississippi River would the protection hold back.

The yet to be created task force will also look at the option of using wetlands for flood protection. Klipsch said that the city currently has some, but wants to the task force to look at whether that should be expanded. From there the task force will be expected to determine an option for protection, whether temporary or permanent, before looking at the cost. Klipsch expects the task force to answer the questions in this order.

I think it would be best to not start saying 'do we need a wall, do we need this or that'? We need to get to the point of answering other questions,” he said. “We have to have the tools to match the job. You have to look at if we are going to protect one area or a limited area, we might have one type of protection."

PROTECTION CHANGES

Since the Hesco barrier broke, the city has constructed a new one. This time, the barrier is too high and two wide. That is the recommendation Hesco makes in its installation video. The city has not used it in recent years.

The city is also looking at the removal of landscape medians along River Drive from Perry to Pershing. The city says right now they are an employee safety issue when dealing with flooding and they make trying to get Hesco barriers assembled difficultly. The city says the Iowa Department of Transportation has given the okay. City council would have to approve of the change. It could be on the agenda in the next couple of weeks.

RAILROAD BATTLE

Davenport city leaders will meet with members of Canadian Pacific Wednesday to discuss the raising of the train tracks. The city says CP is responsible for changing the crossings back to the way they were before they were raised The railroad has submitted plans for the city to look over, but members of council do have concerns about them.

During a workshop on Tuesday, the Riverfront Commission has asked the city’s legal department to explore possible litigation against the railroad.

