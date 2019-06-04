Davenport makes list of cities most infested with bed bugs

Terminix has released its list of U.S. cities most infested with bed bugs, and Davenport ranks 44th out of 50.

Davenport is one of the smallest municipalities to appear on a list dominated by larger metropolitan areas ranging from Philadelphia in the top spot to Denver at number 50.

Terminix, which is in the business of exterminating pests such as bed bugs, says its rankings are based on the number of services the company rendered in each city in the past year.

Davenport is the only city in Iowa to make the list, while Chicago, ranking ninth, and Champaign-Urbana, 32nd, are the only locales in Illinois to be ranked.

