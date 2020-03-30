Davenport man accused of assaulting woman, groping another

A Davenport man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he groped a woman and assaulted another woman Saturday.

Carlos Oneil Morris, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Sunday on charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony; possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, also a simple misdemeanor.

Davenport police responded around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of West 40th Street for a report of an assault with a weapon, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers spoke with a woman who said Morris kicked in the door of the apartment. He was wielding a cane that also had a sword-like blade on it, according to the affidavit.

The woman tried to leave the apartment and was assaulted by Morris with the weapon several times, according to the affidavit.

The woman suffered injuries to her elbow and back. Morris was arrested while officers were searching his apartment, according to the affidavit.

Police say Morris barricaded himself in a closet and officers used pepper spray on him. He complied with officers after being sprayed and was taken into custody.

During the search of the apartment, officers found approximately 3.85 grams of marijuana and one digital scale with marijuana residue, according to the affidavit.

Also that night, police were approached by a woman approached officers and said Morris groped her earlier that day, according to the affidavit.

Bond was set Sunday at $35,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing on April 8.