Davenport man arrested after fatal shooting of Wisconsin man in April

The Davenport Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a Wisconsin man.

On April 9, officials identified the man who was fatally shot in Davenport that morning as 40-year-old Jabari M. Scurlock, of Racine. Scurlock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded around 1:12 a.m. to the 900 block of Marquette Street for a report of gunfire.

On Friday, May 8, police announced that 35-year-old Princesun Murphy, of Davenport, had been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, felon in possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of an offensive weapons.

He's currently being held at the Scott County Jail.