Davenport man arrested after gun discharges at Love’s Travel Stop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A Davenport man was arrested Friday after he ran from officers while carrying a firearm that discharged in a truck stop parking lot, police said.
Terrance L. Mason, Jr., 27, faces charges including possessing a firearm as a felon and interference with official police acts.
Police said Mason was carrying a loaded Glock 42 .380 semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine when he tried to run from plainclothes officers in a vehicle and then on foot Friday midday.
“While fleeing [Mason] accidentally discharged the Glock 42 handgun while it was in his pocket,” according to a police complaint.
“The discharged round struck the parking lot in the gas island of Love's Truck Stop” on Northwest Boulevard.
Mason was apprehended after a brief struggle and chase.
There are no reports of injuries.
Police say Mason has a previous felony conviction in 2012 for a controlled substance violation which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.