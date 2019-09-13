Davenport man arrested after gun discharges at Love’s Travel Stop

A Davenport man was arrested Friday after he ran from officers while carrying a firearm that discharged in a truck stop parking lot, police said.

Terrance L. Mason, Jr., 27, faces charges including possessing a firearm as a felon and interference with official police acts.

Police said Mason was carrying a loaded Glock 42 .380 semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine when he tried to run from plainclothes officers in a vehicle and then on foot Friday midday.

“While fleeing [Mason] accidentally discharged the Glock 42 handgun while it was in his pocket,” according to a police complaint.

“The discharged round struck the parking lot in the gas island of Love's Truck Stop” on Northwest Boulevard.

Mason was apprehended after a brief struggle and chase.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police say Mason has a previous felony conviction in 2012 for a controlled substance violation which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

