Davenport man arrested after police say he kidnapped, assaulted woman

A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday, months after police say he kidnapped and assaulted a woman.

According to Davenport police, on the morning of May 26, 2019, Aaron Robinson, 32, of Davenport kidnapped and assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with.

According to an affidavit, following an argument, Robinson forced the victim into a vehicle after she attempted to flee on foot.

Police say Robinson chased the victim on foot, grabbed her by her hair, and forced her back into the vehicle against her will. The document says he also punched her in the head and face multiple times, causing serious injury.

The victim was eventually able to flee from the vehicle after falling out of a door and the suspect took off. Police say the vehicle belonged to the victim.

Robinson is charged with 3rd-degree kidnapping. domestic abuse, domestic assault with injury, operating without owner’s consent and driving while barred.

