Davenport man arrested following shots fired incident in Moline

A Davenport man has been arrested following a shots fired incident in Moline Wednesday night.

Officials with the Moline Police Department say they were called to the 2100 block of 18th Avenue in reference a shots fired incident around 11:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say they located a witness who said they saw several people running from an apartment towards a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police searched the area and located a suspect vehicle in the parking lot and police say two people were taken into custody.

Police say the initial investigation revealed a gun was "likely discharged" during a party at an apartment due to the mishandling of a gun. No one was injured during the incident.

As a result of the investigation, police say 31-year-old Jovanis E. Robinson, of Davenport, was taken into custody. He is charged with Armed Violence and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis according to police.

Moline police say they recovered two guns on scene, one of which was reported stolen out of Davenport.

Robinson remains in custody at the Rock Island County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.