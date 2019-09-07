Davenport man arrested for breaking into home, assaulting woman

A Davenport man was arrested Saturday morning after breaking into a family member’s family and assaulting her.

According to Bettendorf Police, Demico Hill Sr., broke into a home on Hawthorne Drive around 1:30 Saturday morning. According to an arrest affidavit, Hill broke in the front door and hit and kicked a family member in the head.

When officers arrived, the affidavit said Hill stole the family member’s car and took off. Hill refused to stop, reaching speeds of 60 mph in a 30 mph zone. Once Hill stopped, the affidavit said he assaulted officers. Hill was driving on a suspended license.

He was taken to jail. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

