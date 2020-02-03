Davenport man arrested in August armed robbery

A Davenport man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Davenport convenience store in August has been arrested.

Donte Duron Grubbs, 22, was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday afternoon on one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

He also was wanted for failing to appear in a separate eluding case.

The robbery happened around 7:10 p.m. Aug. 14 at Sam's Foods, 648 N. Marquette St.

According to an arrest affidavit, Grubbs and another person went into the store to rob it. Grubbs was armed with a handgun and confronted the clerk and demanded money.

He walked behind the counter and put the gun to the back of the clerk’s head, according to the affidavit.

The other person with Grubbs acted as a lookout. They both left the area on foot.

Grubbs was positively identified as the suspect who had the gun by photographs and two people close to him. Surveillance video also clearly identifies him, according to the affidavit.

Bond was set Saturday at $25,000 cash-only in the robbery case. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 11.

