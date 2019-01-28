Davenport man arrested on multiple charges following shots fired incident

A Davenport man has been arrested on multiple charges following a shots fired incident that happened in the city last year.

Police say 24-year-old Curtis Lee Smith left his vehicle and chased after another person across the 700 block of Taylor Street on October 20, 2018. Police say Smith was "armed with a suspect 380 caliber semi-automatic pistol" before he fired it approximately two times at the victim. One fired 380 case was located at the scene.

Officials say the incident happened in a residential neighborhood and was captured on surveillance video.

Police say Smith is a convicted felon fora burglary charge that happened in 2012 and an escape of a felon charge in 2013, both in Iowa.

On Friday, Jan. 25, police say they executed a search warrant at the Quad City Inn on North Brady Street. Officials say Smith was inside the room they searched and was detained in reference to the shots fired charges in 2018.

During a search of the room, police say they located two glass jars which contained 128.2 grams of marijuana. Police say there were several other jars with marijuana resident and digital scales. Police say Smith had $2,060 in U.S. money. Officials say the amount found is consistent with narcotics trafficking. Smith failed to provide the proper label, stamp or official indicia upon the packaging of the marijuana according to police.

Detectives also found a loaded Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic handgun, a loaded Lorcin L380 semi-automatic handgun and a Taurus PT1911 .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun according to police. The Taurus and Lorcin had been reported stolen according to police.

Smith is being held at the Scott County Jail and is being charged with: Drug Tax Stamp, two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver, Trafficking Stolen Weapons, Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Drug Tax Stamp, DUS, Possession of Control Substance and Seatbelt Violation.

Smith is being held on three cash-only bonds totaling $45,000.