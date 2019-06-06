Davenport man arrested on murder-for-hire charge

A Davenport man is in custody after being arrested on a murder-for-hire charge.

Police say 43-year-old John Cooper, of Davenport, was booked Wednesday afternoon shortly after 6:30 p.m.

On January 14, 2019, police were notified from a probation officer that a residential correction facility client was attempting to have someone killed. Court documents state that Cooper used his phone to solicit the murder of a man who is dating Cooper's ex-wife.

He is being charged with Solicitation to Commit Murder, a felony.