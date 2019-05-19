Davenport man auditions to be on Wheel of Fortune

A Davenport man could soon be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

Trevor Fennelly a financial advisor at Edward Jones unexpectedly tried out for the show in April.

He says from watching the show with his grandparents and talking to his clients about it is what inspired him to try out. Last week, he was one of 80 people called back for a final audition in Des Moines. He’s currently now waiting to find out if he will be one of the people picked.

Fennelly says thousands of people applied and although the chances are slim of him making it. He’s just happy he's gotten the opportunity to do this.

“It's not what you would expect how to get on the show. The process is a little different than I expected. None the less, it's been a good story and a funny story to share with people if anything else,” said Fennelly.

Fennelly will find out in about two weeks if he makes it or not.

