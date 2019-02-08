Davenport man building cannon injured by exploding gun powder

A man working on a homemade cannon in his backyard was injured when gun powder being used for the project exploded.

Police say the man, 20, was “constructing a miniature cannon” Friday morning in the 1600 block of West 16th Street when gun powder ignited “causing a small explosion.”

Police responded to a Genesis hospital after the man arrived there as a walk-in patient to be treated for minor injuries.

Investigators tell KWQC no charges will be filed in the case and no further information will be released.