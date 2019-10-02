Davenport man charged after argument over video game ends with gun being aimed at victim and child

A Davenport man is being charged after police say he tried to fire a gun at a man while he was in a park with his child.

Police say 26-year-old Michael Dora, of Davenport, was seen on surveillance video at a park near Westview Terrace Apartments on September 27.

Officials say Dora was armed with a gun when he approached a man about a video game. The man did have his young son with him near the playground area.

Police say Dora and the man had an argument and during this argument, Dora had pulled out a gun and threatened the man. The man reached for the gun, trying to take it away from Dora. Police say the man was unsuccessful at pulling the gun away and then ran away from Dora with his son.

Officials say while they were running away Dora pointed the gun and attempted to fire the gun but didn't realize the magazine had fallen out of the gun during the altercation. Due to this, the gun could not be fired.

Police say this was all captured on surveillance video.

Dora is being charged with assault while displaying a weapon and going armed with intent, both felony charges.