Davenport man charged after shots were fired from moving vehicle in July

A Davenport man has been arrested and charged following a shots fired incident in July.

Police say 22-year-old Javonte Bailey fired three rounds from a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber gun while in a moving vehicle. Officials say the shots were fired outside of the passenger window, in a backward direction, at occupants of another moving vehicle.

The incident happened at the intersection of East Kimberly Road and Bridge Avenue.

Police say Bailey said the area was populated with other vehicles and people walking.

Officials say Bailey conducted the shooting in "such a reckless manner, he did not believe he event struck the vehicle he was shooting towards." Police also say Bailey "was reckless in his complete disregard for innocent civilians within his surroundings."

Bailey was booked on Saturday, August 3 and was released just under an hour after booking.

He is being charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm.