Davenport man charged in 74-year-old's death pleads not guilty to murder

A 19-year-old accused of killing a 74-year-old Davenport man has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including first-degree murder.

According to Iowa court records, Charlie Gary III entered a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Scott County District Court.

Gary III is charged in the death of Robert Long, who was found dead in his home on LeClaire Street on Jan. 7.

Police say Gary III admitted to police that he went into the Long's home forcibly with the intent to steal his car. Police say Gary strangled Long, killing him and then stole property and his car and left the scene. Police say they later located Gary in Long's vehicle when he was arrested.

Along with first-degree murder, Gary III pleaded not guilty to two other charges in relation to the incident: first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.